IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $226.00 at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $221.00 to $226.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.85.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.14. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

