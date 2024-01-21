Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 2.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after buying an additional 1,753,325 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $66.87 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

