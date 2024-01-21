iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is West Coast Financial LLC’s Largest Position

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 11.9% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $79,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,354,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,990. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

