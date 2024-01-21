iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.23. 197,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,486. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $75.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

