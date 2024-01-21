iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054,810 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

ICLN stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

