iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Boosted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,058. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.