iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. 547,291 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

