iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,604 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $67,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,221 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

