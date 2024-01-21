iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $42,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

