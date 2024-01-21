iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.