iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.50. 1,310,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.