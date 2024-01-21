iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $681,000. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.88 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

