iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $172.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $175.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.