Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 140.92 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.77). Approximately 535,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 363,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.76).

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,388.00.

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Ithaca Energy

In other news, insider Gilad Myerson sold 1,822,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,222.86 ($23,187.25). 88.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.