J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $274.07

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 274.07 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.64). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 281.40 ($3.58), with a volume of 3,712,037 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 277.50 ($3.53).

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.5 %

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,380.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 43,333.33%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

