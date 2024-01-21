Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Shares Up 0.1%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 10,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the third quarter worth $182,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

