Jefferies Financial Group Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $330.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $285.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

