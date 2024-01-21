Jet Protocol (JET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $196,338.92

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $6.68 million and $196,338.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018965 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,705.53 or 0.99992733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011378 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00215653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004551 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00375749 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $195,744.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

