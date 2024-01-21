JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $443.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $443.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

