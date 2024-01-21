JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,037,000 after acquiring an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,091,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

