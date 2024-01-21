JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,897 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

