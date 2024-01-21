JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 84,826 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,826 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

