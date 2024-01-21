JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 927 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,123,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.74 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.