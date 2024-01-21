JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3,608.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 324,436 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

