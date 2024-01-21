JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

HALO opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 54,063 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.