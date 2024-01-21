JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $237.32 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $238.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

