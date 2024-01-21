JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $805.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $769.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

