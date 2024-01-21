JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 590 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

RTX stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

