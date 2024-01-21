JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

