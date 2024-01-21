JNBA Financial Advisors Has $60,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

