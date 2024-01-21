JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 237 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $145.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.