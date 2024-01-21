JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 113 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $363.90 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $364.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,090. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.67.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

