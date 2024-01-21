JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 191 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

