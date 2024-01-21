JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 32 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $628.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $597.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

