John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 4.050-4.150 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Articles

