JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $125.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

