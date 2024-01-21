JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $90.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $80.38 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,246,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

