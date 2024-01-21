JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $113.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.65.

Get PACCAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 81.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.