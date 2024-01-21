JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.76.

Get Futu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Futu

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of Futu stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Futu has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Futu by 28.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Futu by 18.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Futu by 266.6% during the third quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Futu by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.