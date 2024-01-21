KeyCorp Begins Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,017.47.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.19 earnings per share for the current year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
