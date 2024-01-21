Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.81). 261,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 112,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.80).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of £136.62 million, a P/E ratio of -960.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Keystone Positive Change Investment’s payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Keystone Positive Change Investment

About Keystone Positive Change Investment

In related news, insider Katrina Hart bought 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.80 ($12,651.48). 15.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

