Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.81). Approximately 261,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 112,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.80).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -960.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Keystone Positive Change Investment alerts:

Keystone Positive Change Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Keystone Positive Change Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

Insider Activity at Keystone Positive Change Investment

Keystone Positive Change Investment Company Profile

In related news, insider Katrina Hart bought 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.80 ($12,651.48). Corporate insiders own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.