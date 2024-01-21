Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kineta has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.49.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. Kineta had a negative return on equity of 1,588.04% and a negative net margin of 769.29%. Analysts predict that Kineta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.
