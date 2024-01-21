Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Kineta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kineta has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. Kineta had a negative return on equity of 1,588.04% and a negative net margin of 769.29%. Analysts predict that Kineta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kineta

About Kineta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kineta in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kineta by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kineta by 111.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kineta by 236.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kineta in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

