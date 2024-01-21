Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.93% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 219,302 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569 in the last ninety days. 54.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNSA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.62 and a beta of 0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

