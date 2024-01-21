Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $0.20

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Klaytn has a market cap of $711.40 million and $18.54 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,884,514,496 coins and its circulating supply is 3,483,792,345 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

