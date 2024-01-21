Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Lam Research worth $144,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $826.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $456.82 and a 1-year high of $828.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $741.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.21.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.