Lido Staked ETH Achieves Market Cap of $23.09 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $23.09 billion and approximately $15.57 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,475.31 or 0.05947841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,328,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,333,404.4183974. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,470.56629894 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $16,747,201.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

