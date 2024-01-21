LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.34. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 213,778 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.