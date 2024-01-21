LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 213,778 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
