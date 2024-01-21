Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 4,500 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. 2,106,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,355. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

