Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 471 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $14,495,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 7.1 %

AMD stock traded up $11.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.23. 140,367,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,445,524. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

